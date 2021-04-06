- Chairman has over 30 years of vast investment experience across various sectors including Crypto and DeFi Opportunities

- Chairman will invest $300,000 to purchase 2,000,000 Units of Vinergy Capital

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Vinergy Capital, Inc. (CSE: VIN) (OTCQB: VNNYF) (FSE: 1V7) ("Vinergy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Alnoor Nathoo, of Calgary, Alberta as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Nathoo is an accomplished businessman having funded and managed various investments in the venture space over the past 30 years.

"Over the course of the past few years, I witnessed and took part in many crypto and blockchain opportunities. The recent move towards decentralized finance has opened up a huge opportunity for people from different walks of life to partake in this revolution and as such I decided to join Vinergy Capital to enable it and its shareholders to partake in this DeFi revolution. I look forward to working with the Technical Team at Vinergy Capital to identify and close on opportunities in this space in the near future", stated Alnoor Nathoo, Chairman of the Board.

Furthering his commitment to Vinergy Capital, Mr. Nathoo will be subscribing for a $300,000 equity placement to be comprised of 2,000,000 Units at $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half transferable warrant exercisable at $0.25 for a period of 2 years. This placement remains subject to regulatory approval.

