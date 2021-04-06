Introducing ProStarter - A DeFi Cross-Chain Platform and an NFT Launchpad with Maximum Security and Convenience

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / ProStarter is the newest addition to the crypto community and it is launching its new token - $PROT. Today a lot of business transactions are done via cross-chain platforms and ProStarter is providing a cross chain IDO lanuchpad, facilitating projects built on Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Tron, Powered by Polkadot.

With exciting updates like Live IDO Whitelisting and One Time KYC, the crypto community is sure to have a fair, transparent, easy and convenient experience while using ProStarter.

Security updates are always required in the crypto world as hackers and scammers are always working on new ways to defraud clients. ProStarter is that transparent DeFi platform for its crypto community which is quite different from the others. This platform has core features like Live IDO Whitelisting, Time-bound Guaranteed Allocation, One Time KYC, Premium Projects, PRO Kings and NFT Marketplace with Launchpad. These additional platforms provided by ProStarter will give every user a more convenient experience on this platform than any other.

The sale of the ProStarter token $PROT which started on March 30th has already reached the $1.7m target for the private round and the first round of the pre-sale stage, the next rounds are currently underway with maximum offering of 3ETH per retail investor. The steps to buying $PROT are carefully explained on the ProStarter web page and quite easy to follow. The sale is due to end by April 25th.

The platform also has a very present team online via different social media networks like on Twitter and Facebook ready to engage with new and interested investors. Besides the information provided on their website and YouTube channel, this online team is always present to clarify and inform ProStarter users on any updates about the platform.

