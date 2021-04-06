ARTX Trading: Yield and Fund Automation Solution ARTX Has a Successful Launch through the Help of Dextools and Cyberfi

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / It is obvious that digital marketing and trading methods are taking over in the world today, and ARTX has joined the ride. ARTX is a next-level platform which is focusing on Yield Feeding and Fund Management Automation. This platform is most likely the next best thing to happen to the future of wealth management.

ARTX offers a secure, decentralized, and open solution for users to earn APY tokens. ARTX also proposes several ways in which crypto projects and funds can be conveniently managed. ARTX is non-custodial and allows every user to partake in fund automation, algorithmic trade and maximize their capital through the ARTX shares token.

With Artemis, ARTX Trading users can trade easily while making profits as well. Artemis is non-custodial, API-managed, fully customizable, and currently functional to a host of clients. Thanks to ARTX and its solution based on algorithmic trading bots, clients and investors who found it difficult to dedicate so much time to trading or simply did not like trading can now participate in the DeFi space through the ARTX platform and simply receive those juicy dividends by owning the ARTX token through Yield Feeding. All profits acquired from this bot will be used to buy DEXT on the market, and the team plans to add it to DEXT Share in the nearest future.

Several advantages come with holders who own wallets on ARTX. Wallet holders with a minimum of 10,000ARTX in their wallets for over a month are automatically eligible to become part of the ARTX Shares. These members would receive monthly buyback made by the profits generated by the Yield Feeding pool or the ARTX Treasury Fund, depending on the amount of ARTX saved in their wallets.

The ARTX prototypes have already proven to be so successful within the first 100 days of the year 2021, recording 1,400% profit which is very remarkable. This exceptional trading platform, which is leading the Yield Feeding revolution and the future of wealth management, is open and receptive towards new clients or investors who want to be part of their family. There is absolutely no doubt about the efficiency of the ARTX trading platform.

