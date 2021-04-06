The ATP Tour and Tennis-Point, the tennis brand of SIGNA Sports United, have announced a multi-year partnership today, which sees the global tennis online retail platform become the Official Racket Sports Products Retailer of the ATP Tour until 2025.

Through the partnership, Tennis-Point will look to broaden its global reach and awareness through dedicated brand exposure on the ATP's website and official social channels, which currently reach over 8 million followers. Tennis-Point will also connect ATP to the platform technologies of SIGNA Sports United in order to launch the ATP Tour shop and make it accessible to fans via the 'Shop' icon on ATPTour.com from April,1.

Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said, "We are delighted to partner with Tennis-Point, whose focus on the customer experience matches our ethos of putting the fan first. In addition to their fast-expanding commerce capabilities, the brand's creative marketing initiatives and an existing presence at ATP tournaments make Tennis-Point the right fit to promote the ATP Tour to millions of recreational players around the world."

Nelson Artz, Tennis-Point Chief Brand Officer, said, "The partnership with the ATP Tour resonates perfectly with our brand mission to leverage our global digital capabilities for the entire tennis ecosystem. We are very grateful to be able to be part of this family of global tennis enthusiasts. Together with the ATP Tour we want to further increase the love of our favourite sport and the number of players on the courts. The professional sport with its spectacular matches and tournaments is instrumental to driving the development of youth participation and making tennis one of the leading recreational sports overall."

Stephan Zoll, CEO of SIGNA Sports United, said, "ATP and Tennis-Point entering into an exclusive partnership is the culmination of the efforts we have made to develop our unique sports commerce and tech platform capabilities and to lead the sports ecosystem into the digital age. We are confident that the cooperation between ATP and Tennis-Point will be of great benefit to the global tennis community."

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United, based in Berlin, Germany, is Europe's leading, fast-growing and profitable sports commerce and tech platform in the categories Bike, Tennis, Outdoor and Team Sports with more than 4m active customers and over 300m visitors annually. SIGNA Sports United brings together brands such as Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, Outfitter and Stylefile. More than 1,000 brand partners, 500+ independent offline retailers and more than 15m digital sports community members are connected to its platform.

www.signa-sportsunited.com

About The ATP

As the global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. The ATP entertains a billion global fans, showcases the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspires the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and FedEx ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis.

www.ATPTour.com

About Tennis-Point

Tennis-Point the tennis subsidiary of SIGNA Sports United and the world's leading tennis e-commerce tech platform. Based in Germany, Tennis-Point employs more than 400 people and operates 14 local-language online shops and 21 physical connected stores, making it by far the leading company in all of its core European markets.

www.tennis-point.com

