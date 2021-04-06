AdvanceTC Ltd: AdvanceTC has been approved to upgrade from OTC Pink Market to OTCQB Venture Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (NSX:A88, OTCQB:ATCLF) the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and mobile computing devices is pleased to announce that the application for uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") has been approved on 5th April 2021.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB venture market provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB venture market is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Moreover, on 5th of March 2021, AdvanceTC had announced that the Company has obtained DTC Eligibility by The Depository Trust Company for its shares which greatly simplify the process of trading the common shares. This eligibility created trading opportunity, liquidity and demand of AdvanceTC shares.

"Admission to the OTCQB venture market is a part of our long-term strategy on building our awareness and to introduce the Company to a border range of investors in the U.S.," commented CP Loi, AdvanceTC Chief Executive Officer. "We would like to provide investors with the opportunity to easily invest in AdvanceTC and share our success.

We do believe that the move to the OTCQB venture market will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. "

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellucar telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Contact:

Name: CP Loi/ Chief Executive Officer

Email: loicp@advancetc.com

Website: www.advancetc.us

SOURCE: AdvanceTC Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639127/AdvanceTC-has-been-approved-to-upgrade-from-OTC-Pink-Market-to-OTCQB-Venture-Market