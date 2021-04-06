Hilversum, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Readen Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: RHCO), a diversified holding company, today announced that the Company has launched its revolutionary Okepay Referral Program, which will be deployed on its www.okepay.biz payment platform. The program allows customers to refer clients to the merchants who are connected on the Okepay Payment Gateway and collect discounts from the merchants who are connected to the Okepay system.

OKEPAY will be the first payment gateway globally, which will offer the clearing of all credit card payments without any credit card cost for the consumer or merchant.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "We estimate an extra 8000 merchants to be connected to the Okepay Gateway by the end of 2021 and we estimate growth in revenue will keep increasing and will exceed our forecasted revenue and profit. The Company has been planning and developing the customer referral program for over a year and has researched many competing products and are sure that there is no product out there like the one we have developed. It will be available in the app store and play store under the name OKEAPP by the end of April. Our new program truly stands as to what we have found in the marketplace and we are looking forward to new merchants to join OKEPAY Gateway. RHCO's next plan will be to roll out our new Referral Program globally after a successful launch in Asia and this is one more step in becoming one of the leading payment gateways globally."

Last month, RHCO officially launched its revolutionary and eagerly awaited Virtual Payment Solution (VPOS) on its Okepay Payment Gateway. Users can now pay and receive credit card payments on their cellular phone, even on the go and can do so anytime and anywhere. Small enterprises and mobile businesses can now accept in-store digital card payments on the go, using cellular phone devices. Following today's launch, Okepay's VPOS is a virtual Point of Sale. To register and open an account, simply go to Okepay VPOS https://play.google.com/stor/apps/details?id=com.okepay.nfccardread&hl=nl&gl=US at the Google Play Store. OkePay VPOS will be available at the App Store in the coming days.

The Okepay VPOS provides a safe, convenient and easy way for merchants to be paid using their own connected cell phone as a Point of Sale (POS) device, while consumers can pay for goods and services using any kind of debit or credit card including most of the payment apps and digital wallets. Using the Okepay VPOS App, merchants can quickly and easily apply for an affordable merchant facility and authenticate their credentials ad your bank account and start to received payments

With the Okepay VPOS, merchants can increase revenue by accepting digital card payments and reduce their exposure to the risks and costs of managing cash. Payment is immediate and is guaranteed. VPOS also reconciles payment and Value Added Tax to offer even more efficiency and time-savings to the merchant and is more affordable than traditional POS or mobile POS devices. For consumers, the Okepay VPOS app offers a simple, convenient and trusted digital platform that provides a fast and safe shopping experience.

Okepay.biz, a wholly owned RHCO subsidiary, will continue developing new payment solutions for the convenience of the consumer and merchants.

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911.

The RHCO corporate email address is info@readenholdingcorp.com.

The RHCO corporate website can be accessed at www.readenholdingcorp.com.

The RHCO Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/readenrhco.

The OkePay website can be accessed at www.okepay.biz.

The READIES website can be accessed at www.readies.biz.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.

Contact

Readen Holding Corp.

info@readenholdingcorp.com

+852 3950 5911

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79546