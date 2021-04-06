Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Tuesday April 20th (starting at 4:00 PM EST / 1:00 PM PDT) "420DigiFest" hosted and produced by Joshua Gray from Clutch8 Productions aims to create an online gathering of cannabis and gaming enthusiasts this 4/20. What better way to celebrate a socially distant 4/20, than a cannabis-friendly virtual fighting game arena this April 20th. Registration is free at Smash.gg/42 (registrants must be legal-age).

"In the age of the independent producer, I'm thrilled to partner with like minded people to produce another authentic, grassroots cannabis sponsored digital event. Fighting games, sick beats, good eats, and dank bud is a worthy way to celebrate the holiday from the safety of one's home." - Joshua Gray, Founder and President of Clutch8 Productions.

420 DigiFest contestants will go head-to-head in a classic fan-favourite fighting game; coupled with a lineup of entertainment that includes something for everyone. Registered event attendees will receive a "MienTzu' confirmation email with a link to join the virtual party. Attendees are invited to hang out and chat directly with hosts, enjoy musical guest performances, and participate in real-time engagement with players and hundreds of attendees from around the world at #420DigiFest, this 4/20.

Clutch8 Productions, LLC is a direct approach production company based in SeaTac, WA. Founded in 2017, Clutch8 Productions has produced a variety of digital and broadcast media, from live tournaments and promotional campaigns for major corporations to locally targeted events supporting online communities. The 420 DigiFest event is a Clutch8 Production, MC'd by Joshua Gray and PNW entrepreneur Ishmael Stinson, with commentary from the infamous "Mr. Aquaman".

Side rooms will feature an incredible lineup of cannabis and esports special guests content. The Beach Pipe Lounge will host Certified Cannabis Educator, Cannabis Sommelier, and founder of CannaLily Consulting Tamara Lilien - who will provide some expert guidance and advise on how to curate cannabis to meet your needs (aka @cannalily.consulting). Also featured in the Beach Pipe Lounge is Chef Pat Newton of Munchy Brothers who will show attendees how to cook some DIY cannabis culinary delights. Members of Toronto's amatueur esports team, "The Stone Knights", led by Rod Elliot (aka @notorious_ROD) and Lawren Green (aka @TangyLorenzo), will be hanging out in the Player Room, alongside some well known names in the fighting games space. The lineup also includes Musical performances between tournament segments, featuring artists from across the PNW!





Figure 1



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7894/79506_figure1.jpg

Figure 2



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7894/79506_figure2.jpg

Figure 3



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7894/79506_figure3.jpg

For more information and/or media please contact Kate Withers Hess at,

kwithers21@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79506