EDDASwap: EDDA: an Ecosystem of DeFi and NFT Applications

PRAGUE, CZECHIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / EDDASwap launches an ecosystem of DeFi and NFT applications, with a decentralized exchange supporting Ethereum, BSC, and Polkadot.

EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap.

The team behind EDDASwap has an exciting roadmap for 2021, and has already garnered the interest of well-known figures in the crypto space like the Winklevoss twins. Both Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss recently tweeted and shared an Instagram post about their NFT while tagging the CEO giving EDDASwap a great amount of credibility.

EDDASwap has primarily focused on creating their own NFTs for the last 7 months, and the launch of their platform coincides perfectly with the boom in the market. The majority of EDDASwap's NFTs have already been revealed with their NFT platform launch. The 3D Video-NFT series, based on the pioneers of crypto known as the 'Founders' series is already receiving great organic traction. This includes figures like Vitalik the founder of ETH, CZ from Binance, the Winklevoss twins, and Andre from YFI. EDDASwap will be unveiling several NFTs by leading artists worldwide like Primal Cypher and many more.

EDDASwap also plans to roll out their own DEX which is one of their most important platforms. The team plans to roll out this DEX in 3 phases. The final version would be supporting tokens on ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot! The DEX has several amazing features like 'liquidity lock' which boosts trust within the users. The project also have a token velocity mechanism where part of the trading fees is being used to buy-back EDDA tokens from the open market!

So, who are the people behind this innovative platform? The EDDASwap team contains a mix of highly experienced individuals from backgrounds in fintech, engineering, product design, and technology. Partners include Authenteq (A Tim Draper funded company), HackControl (A security audit firm which is a fork of Hacken), and Darkpool Liquidity.

The CEO, Mehul (Mike) Patel, stresses the value of their tokenomics since their entire platform is audited by a third party. The max supply forever is only 5,000 tokens with no further minting capabilities verifiable on the token contract making the asset incredibly valuable and highly scarce for crypto standards. 70% of the tokens have been distributed in a fair and transparent manner while the rest of the tokens are to be used as further development and rewards to existing EDDA token holders, with only 5% reserved as team allocations. To ensure further security and safety of the platform, the team is also running a Smart Contract Bug Bounty for $50,000 with Immunefi the fastest growing bug bounty platform for blockchain.

In terms of its timeline, $EDDA was listed on Uniswap on the 11th of March and is already outperforming most cryptocurrencies on Uniswap. The NFT and staking platforms are already live! Once all the platforms are live, EDDASwap will compete with the top DeFi projects such as YFI, Uniswap, Sushiswap and Pancakeswap.

With the direction in which the market is headed, $EDDA is poised to become the industry leader. It's one of the only platforms that supports BSC, Ethereum and Polkadot, along with NFTs and DeFi. The project also has an extremely passionate and highly engaged community which is always looking to welcome new members.

