Early Equity Plc - General Meeting Requisition
London, April 6
Early Equity PLC
("Early Equity" or "the Company")
General Meeting Requisition
The Company announces that it has received a requisition notice (the "Requisition Notice") pursuant to section 303(1) of the Companies Act 2006 ("Act") from shareholders holding more than 5% of the Company's shareholding, requiring that the board convenes a general meeting. The board is considering the content of the Requisition Notice, which it intends to respond to in accordance with the requirements of the Act.
A further announcement will be made in due course.
The directors of Early Equity accept responsibility for this announcement.
About Early Equity plc:
Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.