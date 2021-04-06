Early Equity Plc - General Meeting Requisition

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

General Meeting Requisition

The Company announces that it has received a requisition notice (the "Requisition Notice") pursuant to section 303(1) of the Companies Act 2006 ("Act") from shareholders holding more than 5% of the Company's shareholding, requiring that the board convenes a general meeting. The board is considering the content of the Requisition Notice, which it intends to respond to in accordance with the requirements of the Act.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

The directors of Early Equity accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS-

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.