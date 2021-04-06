Anzeige
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
GlobeNewswire
06.04.2021 | 16:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Blue Vision A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN            Name

DK0061155009   Blue Vision A



The company is is given observation status because the company's annual report
describes that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on
the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 31 March 2021 .



_________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33
66.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
