Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Blue Vision A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061155009 Blue Vision A The company is is given observation status because the company's annual report describes that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 31 March 2021 . _________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.