Index to underlie first index products tracking a legacy MVIS index in Israel

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the licensing of the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (ticker: MVSMH) to KSM, a leading Israeli issuer of ETFs and index mutual funds for an ETF and an index fund.

"I am happy to announce the first licensing of an MVIS-branded index in Israel", said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO at MV Index Solutions. "Given the performance of our semiconductor index in both the USA and the EU, we have great confidence that our client KSM will have success in gathering assets in the dynamic and competitive Israeli marketplace."

The MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (ticker: MVSMH) is a modified market cap-weighted index that tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from semiconductors. The pure-play index contains only companies which are engaged primarily in the production of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. The index is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price and a total return net/gross index. The index is reviewed on a semi-annual basis. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 09/29/2000

Base Value: 1,000

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 27.95 billion in assets under management (as of 6 April 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

