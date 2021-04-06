Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
Dow Jones News
06.04.2021 | 17:01
Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video Yew Grove REIT 
06-Apr-2021 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
Hardman Talks Video| Yew Grove REIT 
Management Presentation 
On 29 March 2021, the Yew Grove management team gave a presentation to investors on Hardman Talks. Watch it here: 
https://youtu.be/ZKMOlLAN9AE 
The talk highlighted Yew Grove's strength in the Irish property market outside of Dublin's central business district. 
The market dynamics in the Republic of Ireland are particularly strong, as the country enjoys the strongest economic 
growth in Europe. A huge beneficiary of FDI, the economy posted 3.4% GDP growth in 2020 through COVID-19. 
Yew Grove's modern industrial and office assets outside of central Dublin have attracted a rosta of multinational and 
government tenants. The company achieved almost full rent collection over COVID and uniquely posted a rise in NAV as a 
result of revaluation and rental increases. There is a strong pipeline of opportunities going forward, which would 
likely require additional capital. The discussion topics broadened into competition for assets, scope of any future 
capital raise, evidence of emergence of a hub and spoke model in Dublin. 
Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/ZKMOlLAN9AE 
To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. 
The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our 
corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. 
Please click here to read the statement. 
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' 
understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their 
sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise 
companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory 
services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly 
stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. 
Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is 
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research 
Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. 
Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated 
and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available 
to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional 
advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for 
the full disclaimer. 
