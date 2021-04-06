DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video Yew Grove REIT

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video Yew Grove REIT 06-Apr-2021 / 15:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman Talks Video| Yew Grove REIT Management Presentation On 29 March 2021, the Yew Grove management team gave a presentation to investors on Hardman Talks. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/ZKMOlLAN9AE The talk highlighted Yew Grove's strength in the Irish property market outside of Dublin's central business district. The market dynamics in the Republic of Ireland are particularly strong, as the country enjoys the strongest economic growth in Europe. A huge beneficiary of FDI, the economy posted 3.4% GDP growth in 2020 through COVID-19. Yew Grove's modern industrial and office assets outside of central Dublin have attracted a rosta of multinational and government tenants. The company achieved almost full rent collection over COVID and uniquely posted a rise in NAV as a result of revaluation and rental increases. There is a strong pipeline of opportunities going forward, which would likely require additional capital. The discussion topics broadened into competition for assets, scope of any future capital raise, evidence of emergence of a hub and spoke model in Dublin. Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/ZKMOlLAN9AE To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1181481 06-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)