Future Market Insights: CMO/CDMO Market Exhibiting Above 6% CAGR, Driven by Expansion of Personal Care Industry: Future market Insights

Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry and opportunities for new entrants are creating growth opportunities

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / The global CMO/CDMO market is expected to post higher gains for 2020-2030. Increasing number of companies engaged in outsourcing services from contract manufacturing & contract development manufacturing organizations within pharmaceutical sector will boost the.

As per FMI's analysis, the rising demand for generic medicines and biologics & rising preference for local and natural products over big brands among consumers is paving the way for growth of the market. The soaring demand from personal care & cosmetic manufacturers and growing inclination towards herbal cosmetics is creating new growth opportunities for the contract manufacturing organizations and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CMO/CDMOs).

Additionally, the rising demand for herbal ingredients from herbal and personal care industry will aid the expansion of the market. Driven by changing preferences of consumers, companies are shifting some of their load to third party, which also helps them to focus on their top priorities.

"The CMO/CDMO landscape is characterized by the presence of numerous regional level manufacturers in personal care and pharmaceutical industry. Hence, strategic collaboration is the key strategy adopted by market players to capitalize on existing opportunities," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Filling and Packaging to account for over 37% of total CMO/CDMO market share

Skin products to emerge as one of the fastest expanding domains through 2030

China to be the major supplier of raw materials for personal care industry through 2021 and beyond

Italy to account for a substantial share of around 20%, attributed to high presence of cosmetic manufacturers

High demand from cosmetic & personal care industry to boost CMO/CDMO sales across United States

India to be the most lucrative market of South Asia backed by the high presence of CMO/CDMOs in the country

Prominent Drivers

Increasing investment in pharmaceutical R&D and demand for genetic drugs is boosting the market growth

New opportunity frontiers across the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets are heightening expansion prospects

Pharmaceutical companies to rely on CMO/CDMO for drug development services

Key Restraints

CMO/CDMO to face the challenge of ensuring a robust serialization process, thereby restraining the demand

Competitive Landscape

Swiss American CDMO, Pierre Fabre Group, Zymo Cosmetics, Fareva, Biofarma Srl C.F., Chemineau, C.O.C., Farmaceutici Srl, Paragon Nordic, Cosmetic Solutions, Kolmar, Lonza, Cho Chuang Industrial Co. Ltd., Vive Cosmetics, and Zoic Cosmetics among others are some prominent players profiled by FMI's report. Key expansion strategies include forging long-term collaborations with prospective end-users, acquisition of small and medium scale manufacturers and new product launches.

In 2019, Cambrex acquired Pemira with US$ 2.4 billion deal along with Halo Pharma for US$ 425 million, which prompted drug-product capabilities to the company's core competency in active pharmaceutical ingredient development and manufacturing services. Also, in 2019, Cambrex acquired Avista Pharma Solutions for $252 million to add early-stage development and analytical testing services.

Additionally, Fujifilm's acquired Biogen's large-scale bio manufacturing facility for US$ 890 million, was the largest deal among sales of ex-Big Pharma facilities to CDMOs/CMOs.

Likewise in 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired a drug-substance manufacturing site from GlaxoSmithKline for around US$ 100.6 million for multi-product facilities.

More Insights on FMI's CMO/CDMO Market

Future Market Insights has published a market research report on the CMO/CDMO market that contains global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the CMO/CDMO market through four different segments- service, product, foam and region. The CMO/CDMO market report further provides demand trends of different types across industry verticals, a comprehensive list of service providers in the market along with a detailed overview of the parent market.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: The pharmaceutical intermediates market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a detailed overview of the new trends while incorporating the effect of the pandemic on demand-supply pattern, and growth & restraining factors for the upcoming decade. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Pharmaceutical lipids Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides insights driving pharmaceutical lipids market demand in latest report. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the market in general, the study monitors global Pharmaceutical lipids sales in 20+ high-growth markets and addresses their end-user in particular.

Pharma and Healthcare Social Media Marketing Market: In a new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers critical insights on key factors that influence the demand for Pharma and healthcare social media marketing. The report covers global demand for the market in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

