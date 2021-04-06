Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a reconnaissance program and received further soil sample results on its low sulphidation epithermal gold Caldera property in Nevada. The spring program focus is the northern underexplored portion of the 30 square kilometer Caldera property. The Company is expecting to conduct a drill program on the core part of the Caldera property this summer, for which it submitted a drill permit application to applicable US regulatory authorities last year.

The reconnaissance spring program goals are twofold. One is to identify new targets on the underexplored parts of the property. The second is to use modern alteration mapping techniques using a spectrometer to refine current drill targets (for a description of the drill targets please refer to the Company's website and the news release of August 31, 2020) in the context of a low sulphidation epithermal deposit model. The program includes reconnaissance, rock chip and stream sediment geochemistry, a hand held XRF spectrometer for mineral identification as well as wide spaced soil sampling. The results will be used to prioritize the previously selected drill targets and identify future drill targets.

The recently received soil samples were taken on claim corners when the Company previously expanded the Caldera property. They provide wide spaced coverage over most of Caldera at 1500 foot by 600 foot centres (approximately 450 meters by 180 meters) and were analyzed for 37 elements, including gold and silver. The soils included coverage of some areas that Discovery Harbour and historical work had previously covered in greater detail. Some of the new findings of particular interest are (please refer to www.discoveryharbour.com for maps of the target areas referred to):

An extension to the northwest of the Calista structures based on gold and silver results;

A previously unrecognized northwest trend, defined by anomalous antimony, arsenic and mercury data, which lies to the southwest of the Harmonia target;

An east-west trend, corresponding with interpreted regional lineaments, in the southeastern corner of the Caldera property outlined principally by arsenic antimony and gold anomalies.

Mark Fields, the Company's President and CEO, states, "The spring program will be an opportunity to further consider our priority ranking of the drill targets for our summer drill program. The use of a XRF spectrometer will further our current evaluation of where each of the drill target areas are vertically within the low sulphidation epithermal gold mineralizing system. This will also be an opportunity for an initial evaluation of the prospectivity of claims we have added to the core Caldera property over the past few years. As our work on Caldera as well as Fortuity 89 progresses we are receiving further positive support for the low sulphidation epithermal gold model and potential high grades we are pursuing. It is also important to note that our primary focus remains the planned drill program for this summer on the drill targets we have already identified. The spring program will further refine that program."

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is to undertake a drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Resources, Inc on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

