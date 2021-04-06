Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.: Maverick Energy Group Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Corporate Advisor

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ("Maverick"), announced today that well-known OTC Markets consultant and analyst, George Sharp, has agreed to join the company on a contractual basis as an advisor. Mr. Sharp will help guide Maverick on its business strategy, financing endeavors and commitment to enhancing shareholder value, as well ensure that the company fulfills its requirements to regulators and OTC Markets Group.

Maverick President and CEO, James McCabe, stated, "George has already shown that he is invaluable to the integrity and success of the OTC Markets. After recently shepherding what might be the highest profile reverse merger in OTC Markets history, we knew that his services would be in high demand and we are grateful that he saw the potential and value in our company. George's relationships are proven, he has a reputation as an aggressive advocate for shareholders, and with George on board, we are sure that that the investment community will also begin to take notice of our business."

George Sharp commented, "I believe that Maverick is uniquely positioned to enhance drilling and resulting production at its proven wells. I am impressed by the recent USR Resources License Agreement, which provides Maverick with horizontal drilling technology superior in terms of cost, capability, and environmental impact."

The parties have executed a non-exclusive Engagement Agreement for a six month commitment of Mr. Sharp's services.

About Maverick Energy Group

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick's access to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potential of these properties.

Company Website: www.maverickeg.com

About George Sharp

Drawing from his experiences as a litigant, investigator and forensic researcher, George Sharp consults with attorneys and publicly-traded companies seeking to protect investors. He has appeared on television and referenced in the print media for his efforts to combat microcap fraud. He is also the President of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCPINK:FORW). To learn more about George Sharp's services, visit www.clippercp.com.

