Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the
financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market
(MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|3/29/2021
FR0010307819
0
0,00
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
3/30/2021
FR0010307819
20 500
79,06
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
3/31/2021
FR0010307819
28 229
79,52
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
4/1/2021
FR0010307819
34 237
79,80
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
4/2/2021
FR0010307819
XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
TOTAL
82 966
79,52
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
Legrand
