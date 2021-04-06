Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
06.04.21
15:31 Uhr
06.04.2021 | 18:13
Global Ports Holding PLC: Withdrawal of Scheme of Arrangement

DJ Withdrawal of Scheme of Arrangement 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Withdrawal of Scheme of Arrangement 
06-Apr-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Withdrawal of Scheme of Arrangement 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or the "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announces today 
that its wholly owned subsidiary Port Finance Investment Limited has decided to withdraw the Scheme of Arrangement 
("the Scheme"), first announced on the 7th January 2021 and launched on 18th February 2021, relating to the proposed 
refinancing of the USD250,000,000 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 issued by Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. The 
withdrawal of the Scheme is effective as of the 6 April 2021. 
 
Since it first announced its proposed scheme of arrangement the Group and its advisors have engaged extensively with 
noteholders, including certain key noteholders who formed an Ad Hoc Group ("AHG"). However, the Group has decided to 
withdraw the Scheme after concluding that an agreement that was in best interests of the company and all stakeholders 
to effectively extend the maturity of the Eurobond could not be reached with the AHG. The Group has received support 
from all those noteholders that had elected to vote on the scheme up to today, excluding the AHG. 
 
The Issuer and its subsidiaries, parent entities and stakeholders will continue to monitor the Issuer's financial and 
liquidity positions and evaluate its options regarding its financing alternatives in relation to the Notes. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For media enquiries: 
Investor Relations                   Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary 
Martin Brown                      Alison Chilcott 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com         Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: SOA 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 97382 
EQS News ID:  1181493 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
