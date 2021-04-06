DJ RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 22 to April 2, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 22 to April 2, 2021 06-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, April 6, 2021, 6:00 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From March 29, 2021 to April 2, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between March 29, 2021 and April 2, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/03/2021 FR0013269123 31,341 40.40 XPAR 186 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/03/2021 FR0013269123 5,956 41.26 CEUX 90 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/03/2021 FR0013269123 2,805 41.20 TQEX 42 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/03/2021 FR0013269123 23,409 41.15 XPAR 176 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/03/2021 FR0013269123 30,000 40.67 XPAR 188 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 01/04/2021 FR0013269123 92 41.26 CEUX 2 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 01/04/2021 FR0013269123 1,759 41.21 TQEX 11 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 01/04/2021 FR0013269123 25,945 41.30 XPAR 211 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 121,307 40.88

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from March 29, 2021 to April 2, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

