Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Lauf von Clarity Gold! Allzeithoch pulverisiert! Aktie explodiert...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
01.04.21
13:35 Uhr
41,250 Euro
+0,890
+2,21 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,16041,45019:38
41,21041,45019:39
Dow Jones News
06.04.2021 | 18:34
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 22 to April 2, 2021

DJ RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 22 to April 2, 2021 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the 
liquidity agreement) - March 22 to April 2, 2021 
06-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, April 6, 2021, 6:00 pm 
 
 
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) 
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) 
Period: From March 29, 2021 to April 2, 2021 
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to 
implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between March 29, 2021 and April 2, 2021, the purchases of its 
own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. 
Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 
                        Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/03/2021 FR0013269123    31,341     40.40       XPAR  186 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/03/2021 FR0013269123    5,956     41.26       CEUX  90 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/03/2021 FR0013269123    2,805     41.20       TQEX  42 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/03/2021 FR0013269123    23,409     41.15       XPAR  176 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/03/2021 FR0013269123    30,000     40.67       XPAR  188 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 01/04/2021 FR0013269123    92       41.26       CEUX  2 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 01/04/2021 FR0013269123    1,759     41.21       TQEX  11 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 01/04/2021 FR0013269123    25,945     41.30       XPAR  211 
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal     TOTAL       121,307    40.88

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from March 29, 2021 to April 2, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 22 to April 2, 2021 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1181357 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1181357 06-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.