Allschwil, Switzerland, April 6, 2021

Polyphor Annual General Meeting 2021

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a significant majority, with the exception of the proposed increase of the conditional capital for the employee stock option plan (ESOP), which did not receive the required two thirds majority. In line with the COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Swiss Federal Council, no shareholders were allowed to attend the AGM in person. The independent proxy represented 47.7 percent of the company's shares.

The members of the Board of Directors, Kuno Sommer, Bernard Bollag, Silvio Inderbitzin and Andreas Wallnöfer, were re-elected for a further year in office and Hugh O'Dowd was elected as a new member of the Board. In addition, shareholders confirmed Kuno Sommer as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The agenda items on compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the executive management were also approved. Furthermore, the reduction of the company's share capital through decrease of nominal value of shares was approved. The management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the annual financial statements for 2020 were also approved.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all of Polyphor's shareholders for their trust and support at today's AGM," said Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.