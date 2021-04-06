East Coast Coalition for Tolerance and Non-Discrimination: East Coast Coalition for Tolerance Interviews Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd

Prime Minister Joined Youth-Led Social Justice Nonprofit, ECC, for an In-Depth Interview on Minority Inclusion and Public Service

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / East Coast Coalition for Tolerance and Non-Discrimination (ECC), a youth-led nonprofit organization that mobilizes 3,200 volunteers from 15 universities to promote minority inclusion, interviewed Kevin Rudd, 26th Prime Minister of Australia and current President of Asia Society. This interview with Prime Minister Rudd is part of ECC's ongoing awareness campaign to combat rising racism during this pandemic. Previous guests at ECC include Chelsea Clinton and Michael Sparer.

"We must speak up when we see bigotry in any form," said Bincheng Mao, founder and President of East Coast Coalition for Tolerance and Non-Discrimination. "This awareness campaign represents all ECC volunteers' efforts to tackle the appalling wave of anti-Asian discrimination and violence across the country. We are grateful to Prime Minister Rudd for joining us and look up to his inspiring work at Asia Society."

In this interview, the Honorable Kevin Rudd AC shares his experience of advancing minority inclusion as the Prime Minister who delivered the first-ever national apology to indigenous peoples in Australia. He also discusses the role of perseverance and leadership in social justice work. "Persistence, persistence, persistence," Prime Minister Rudd noted, are the three words that young volunteers should keep in mind on this quest for greater minority inclusion.

Moderated by ECC founder Bincheng Mao and Outreach Director Charlotte Wu, this interview has been released on the website of Inclusion Advocate, a nonprofit publication of ECC. "We hope that, through this rational conversation, we can let more people know about the injustices facing minorities during this pandemic and inspire more to take action," noted Bob Wang, spokesperson for ECC.

About East Coast Coalition for Tolerance and Non-Discrimination (ECC)

Based in New York, East Coast Coalition for Tolerance and Non-Discrimination (ECC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting inclusion and equity for marginalized minorities. As an awardee of the Clinton Foundation COVID-19 Student Action Fund, ECC has assisted over 85,000 minorities with language barriers in seeking medical attention during this pandemic, through its Health Care Access Equity for Minorities project.

