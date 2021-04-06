Regulatory News:

On April 6th, 2021, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document and Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.21-0261.

It includes:

the Annual Financial Report (RFA);

items from the Management Report;

the Report on Corporate Governance;

the Non-Financial Performance Statement (DPEF);

shareholders' consultation on compensation items due or allocated to executive directors in respect of fiscal 2020 and submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting, dated May 20 th , 2021 ("Say on Pay");

, 2021 ("Say on Pay"); the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees

Information relating to the Shareholders' Mixed General Meeting, dated May 20th, in particular draft resolutions

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: http://www.groupeseb.com/fr/informations-reglementees

on the AMF's website http://www.amf-france.org/

in Groupe SEB's website publications: SHAREHOLDERS DIARY ET PUBLICATIONS

The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB's website.

Next key dates 2021 April 22 | after market closes Q1 2021 sales and financial data May 20 | 3:00 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 23 before market opens H1 2021 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2021 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

