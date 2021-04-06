Regulatory News:
On April 6th, 2021, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document and Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.21-0261.
It includes:
- the Annual Financial Report (RFA);
- items from the Management Report;
- the Report on Corporate Governance;
- the Non-Financial Performance Statement (DPEF);
- shareholders' consultation on compensation items due or allocated to executive directors in respect of fiscal 2020 and submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting, dated May 20th, 2021 ("Say on Pay");
- the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees
- Information relating to the Shareholders' Mixed General Meeting, dated May 20th, in particular draft resolutions
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: http://www.groupeseb.com/fr/informations-reglementees
- on the AMF's website http://www.amf-france.org/
- in Groupe SEB's website publications: SHAREHOLDERS DIARY ET PUBLICATIONS
The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB's website.
Next key dates 2021
April 22 | after market closes
Q1 2021 sales and financial data
May 20 | 3:00 pm (Paris time)
Annual General Meeting
July 23 before market opens
H1 2021 sales and results
October 26 after market closes
9-month 2021 sales and financial data
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.
SEB SA
SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636
