Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Lauf von Clarity Gold! Allzeithoch pulverisiert! Aktie explodiert...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Frankfurt
06.04.21
08:10 Uhr
26,850 Euro
+0,550
+2,09 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDVISION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,65027,05020:00
26,65027,05019:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2021 | 19:53
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: Court of Appeal rules in favor of GrandVision

Court of Appeal rules in favor of GrandVision

Court of Appeal confirms District Court's ruling / Claims made by EssilorLuxottica fully dismissed

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 6 April 2021. Today, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal has dismissed all claims made by EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) to receive additional information mainly in relation to GrandVision NV's (Euronext: GVNV) actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business. The ruling confirms the earlier ruling by the District Court on August 24, 2020.

The arbitration proceedings initiated by GrandVision against EssilorLuxottica, as communicated on 30 July 2020, are ongoing. These proceedings are confidential and behind closed doors. Today's court ruling is separate and independent from the claims raised by GrandVision in the arbitration proceedings.

GrandVision continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval for the closure of the Transaction before 31 July 2021.

Further announcements will be made if and when required.

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8437df12-57db-416d-aad0-b3d14ea61b29)

GRANDVISION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.