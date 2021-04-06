Dup15q Syndrome Market Expected to Experience Steady Growth at a CAGR of 23.96% During the Study Period 20170-30 in the 7MM, says DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dup15q syndrome has received little attention because of its rarity, the relatively nonspecific phenotype, the clinical heterogeneity, and the broad spectrum of severity. Along with developmental delay, ASD and epilepsy are predominant components of the clinical picture.

The Dup15q Syndrome Market report is created to uncover true opportunities in the Dup15q Syndrome market landscape, and help clients form collaborations and ink deals that give them a competitive advantage, and plan strategic moves to yield maximum returns.

Some of the highlights from the Dup15q Syndrome Market report:

The total Dup15q Syndrome prevalent population in the 7MM was 46,259 in 2020, which is further expected to increase owing to factors like genetic testing during the forecast period.

in 2020, which is further expected to increase owing to factors like genetic testing during the forecast period. There are no approved or marketed therapies available in the Dup15q Syndrome market.

or marketed therapies available in the Dup15q Syndrome market. Further, the Dup15q Syndrome market size of symptomatic therapies is expected to continue to increase throughout the study period.

Key companies working in the Dup15q Syndrome market are Ovid Therapeutics , Takeda Pharmaceuticals .

, . Only one therapy, Ovid Therapeutics/ Takeda's Soticlestat (OV935/TAK-935), is expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021-2030).

(OV935/TAK-935), is expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021-2030). Soticlestat will enter the US Dup15q Syndrome market in 2024 and the EU and Japan Dup15q Syndrome market in 2025 .

and the EU and Dup15q Syndrome market in . The Dup15q Syndrome market size in the US was estimated to be USD 9.84 million in 2020 and is expected to rise in the forecast period.

in 2020 and is expected to rise in the forecast period. The Dup15q Syndrome market is expected to grow by factors like an increase in the patient pool, expected entry of emerging therapy, i.e., Soticlestat (OV935/TAK-935), and deeper penetration of pharma companies in the 7MM.

Want to know more? Get comprehensive insights @ Dup15q Syndrome Market Landscape, Epidemiological Insights, and Pipeline Therapies

The Dup15q Syndrome market report offers a detailed analysis of treatment landscape, emerging therapies, changing market landscape, individual market share of pipeline therapies, Dup15q Syndrome market drivers, and market barriers, Dup15q Syndrome market size during the study period 2017-30 in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and France), and Japan).

Dup15q Syndrome is characterized by hypotonia and gross and fine motor delays, variable intellectual disability (ID), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and epilepsy, including infantile spasms.

Dup15q Syndrome Epidemiological Analysis & Forecast

As per DelveInsight's Dup15q Syndrome epidemiological assessments, idic (15) genetic mechanism is found in the majority of cases as compared to into dup (15) in the 7MM. The estimates further demonstrated the highest Dup 15q Syndrome prevalence in the United States, followed by Japan and Germany.

The Dup15q Syndrome market analysis report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological segmentation in the 7MM for the study period 2017-30:

Total Dup15q Syndrome Prevalent Population

Total Diagnosed Dup15q Syndrome Prevalent Population

Type-specific Diagnosed Dup15q Syndrome Prevalent Population

Visit to know more about the epidemiological analysis @ Dup15q Prevalence and Patient Pool

Dup15q Syndrome Market

Supportive care for Dup15q Syndrome comprises occupational and physical therapy, alternative and augmentative communication, behavioral therapy (e.g., applied behavioral analysis therapy), psychotropic medications for behavioral manifestations, and standard management for seizures, including medications, vagus nerve stimulators, and/or ketogenic diets.

The choice of treatment varies with the symptoms since different patients exhibit different sets of symptoms. However, most patients with isodicentric (idic15) are prescribed multiple medications to manage seizures, and many fail to respond to any of the given treatments. Further, patients continue to experience a wide range of developmental problems, including recurrent respiratory infections in childhood, middle ear effusions requiring tubes, eczema, and precocious puberty with varying degrees of severity.

Visit to learn more about the driving forces and barriers @ Dup15q Market Trends and Forecast

Key companies like Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, Biogen are exploring several approaches for diagnosing and treating Dup15q Syndrome. DelveInsight analysis demonstrates a bleak pipeline with only one therapy expected to enter the market during the forecast period, which leaves a lot of scopes for other pharmaceutical companies to work in the area and tap the fresh opportunities.

At present, there is no specific treatment that can target the genetic pattern seen in people affected by chromosome 15q duplications. However, gene therapy has the potential to transform the Dup15q Syndrome market landscape. Furthermore, the discovery of electrophysiological biomarkers of Dup15q syndrome may expedite clinical stratification, treatment monitoring, and measurement of target engagement for future clinical trials.

Key Dup15q Syndrome Pipeline Therapies

Soticlestat (also known as OV935/TAK-935) is a potent, highly-selective, first-in-class inhibitor of the enzyme cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) that is being investigated as an anti-epileptic drug (AED) in phase II by Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics. Recent literature indicates CH24H is involved in the over-activation of the glutamatergic pathway through modulation of the NMDA channel, implying its potential role in central nervous system diseases such as epilepsy. Furthermore, the encouraging results from the trials lead to a bright anticipated opportunity in the market for the drug.

Soticlestat (Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics) is not expected to face any competition during the forecast period, as there is no other therapy that is under development in the treatment market of Dup15q Syndrome. Further, due to the positive clinical results, lack of effective therapeutic alternative and novel mechanism of action and high unmet need, the drug is anticipated to take up a higher share in the Dup15q Syndrome therapy market.

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2017-30

Key Companies: Ovid Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Key Dup15q Syndrome Pipeline Therapies:Soticlestat (OV935/TAK-935)

Dup15q Syndrome Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Dup15q Syndrome Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Dup15q Syndrome emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Get in touch to know more about the report scope @ Dup15q Syndrome Market Landscape and Future Trends

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Dup15q Syndrome 4 Dup15q Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 5 Executive Summary of Dup15q Syndrome 6 Dup15q Syndrome Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7 Dup15q Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Dup15q Syndrome Patient Journey 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Key Endpoints in Dup15q Syndrome Clinical Trials 11 Dup15q Syndrome Marketed Therapies 12 Dup15q Syndrome Emerging Therapies 13 Dup15q Syndrome: 7 Major Market Analysis 14 Attribute analysis 15 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Dup15q Syndrome 16 KOL Reviews 17 Case Reports 18 Dup15q Syndrome Market Drivers 19 Dup15q Syndrome Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 Disclaimer 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 About DelveInsight

Know more about the report offerings @ Dup15q Syndrome Market

Related Reports

Epilepsy Market

Get comprehensive historical and forecast analysis of the Epilepsy Market, Epidemiological and Therapeutics market domain with a special focus on key companies such as Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, UCB Biopharma, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Engage Therapeutics, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Cerevel Therapeutics and others.

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market

Get comprehensive historical and forecast analysis of the Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market, Epidemiological and Therapeutics market domain with a special focus on key companies such as PTC Therapeutics, Aquestive Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Neuroelectrics, InSightec, BrainSonix and others.

Dravet Syndrome Market

Get comprehensive historical and forecast analysis of the Dravet Syndrome Market, Epidemiological and Therapeutics market domain with a special focus on key companies such as Biocodex, GW Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix, Ovid Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, and others.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market

Get comprehensive historical and forecast analysis of the Lennox Gastaut Market, Epidemiological and Therapeutics market domain with a special focus on key companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Lundbeck, Greenwich Biosciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Zogenix, Takeda/Ovid, and others.

Get in touch with our Business Executive @ Neurological Diseases Market Insights to know more.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg