Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. (CSE: EAP) ("EAP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter MacKay as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2021.

Mr. MacKay is a senior business leader with international experience in both private and public companies with a record of building and growing successful technology businesses, spanning 20 years and including two successful exits plus three public listings. He founded Expert Agent in 2003, the leading real estate SaaS solution in the United Kingdom with more than 14,000 realtors and almost 9 million home buyers as clients.

Before joining EAP as its Chief Growth Officer, Mr. MacKay acted as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Venzee Technologies Inc., the Managing Director at Websky Ltd. (Expert Agent), and the Chief Operating Officer at PDT Technologies Inc., a global, full-service product design and development firm which is now called Kabuni Ltd. and is traded on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Mr. MacKay holds a MBA degree from the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University, a diploma in Business Management from Salisbury College and a BTEC in Computer Science from Boston College (UK).

Mr. MacKay commented, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead EAP, an outstanding company that has so much potential and so many talented people. We are taking action to implement a strategy that will propel this innovative company into the next phase of its evolution, while adding long-term value to our shareholders, employees, customers, and partners."

In connection with Mr. MacKay's appointment, Charles Newton Price has stepped down as EAP's Chief Executive Officer and will transition to the role of Chief Growth Officer. "We want to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Newton Price for his contribution to the Company; his entrepreneurial spirit and vision helped achieve a worldwide network of partners, create a world-class team of professionals, and guide EAP to this moment. We look forward to working with him as our Chief Growth Officer," said Morris Chen, EAP's Chairman.

"I'm excited for this new phase of the Company, where I can leverage my strengths and my industry background to continue to help EAP and the SideKick product to grow their presence in the fintech and international education industries," said Mr. Newton Price.

About Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc.

Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. is a developer of innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers. Its first product, SideKick, enables parents to transfer, control and monitor payments to their children in a simple, intuitive manner. The product includes a student-facing mobile application, a prepaid student payment card and a parent portal, among other features.

To learn more about EAP's products and services, visit www.euroasiapay.com.

