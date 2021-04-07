Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a flow-through unit financing for $600,000 comprised of 5,217,391 units at an issue price of $0.115 per unit. Each unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.14 per share for a period of two years.

The Company paid commissions to eligible finders under the Offering totaling $36,000 and 313,044 finders warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.115 per share for two years.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

The gross proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration activities at the Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia and the Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in favourable Canadian mining jurisdictions at or near past-producing properties. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold. Braveheart also has an option to purchase the Alpine Gold project near Nelson, British Columbia.

Contact Information

Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins

President & Chief Executive Officer

M: +1-403-512-8202

E: iberzins@braveheartresources.com

Website: www.braveheartresources.com

For more investor information, please contact Braveheart at:

Manish Grigo

Director, Corporate Development

M: +1-416-569-3292

E: mgrigo@braveheartresources.com

