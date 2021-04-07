Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp.: Award Winning Hemp Technology Company Offering Major Business Opportunity

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. (CGT), an award-winning engineering & manufacturing company (est.2002), is announcing the offering of full divestiture of its commercialized NForce-Fiber Technology - the world's only ASTM/CSA compliant, hemp-based fiber reinforcement for concrete, replacing environmentally problematic and non-sustainable glass and plastic fiber in the multi-billion-dollar concrete construction market.



A truly disruptive technology, NForce-Fiberhas been fully market-proven on a pilot scale since 2016. The pilot market testing involved close to a hundred commercial projects around the world over the last 5 years, all of which are on the record. The high-performance of NForce-Fiber, as well as the enormous, rapidly growing market demand, have both been rigorously verified. The product performance was monitored and fully documented by independent, world-renown experts - based on industry recognized ASTM/CSA compliance standards. Since its launch in 2016 NForce-Fiber remains the only commercialized, high performance, engineered, hemp-based concrete fiber in the world, while commanding the highest value (up to $25/lb, $55/kg).

NForce-Fiber is an environmentally sustainable product, with proven superiority in technical performance over plastic and glass fiber, which is driving demand for NForce-Fiber to well over what the current pilot plant can produce. The US concrete fiber market is currently valued at ~$2B. Commercial factories for NForce-Fiber manufacture are required around the world, with possible payback in less than a year for factories making 1,000,000 lbs (500,000 kg) of NForce-Fiber per year.

CGT is offering full divestiture of the NForce-Fiber Technology, including engineering and construction of the first NForce-Fiber Factory, anywhere in the world, for USD$9.6M. A more detailed description of the NForce-Fiber Business Package is available upon request.

About Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp.

Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. is an industry leader with unparalleled expertise in hemp processing and is the only supplier of complete whole plant hemp processing facilities in North America, having developed, designed, engineered, and manufactured the revolutionary HempTrain Advanced Processing Plant for open market. CGT is the manufacturer of HempAlta-branded hemp products for a wide-range of industries, including pet care, garden care, food preservation and hemp-infused products as well as the ASTM/CSA-compliant NForce-Fiber reinforcement for concrete - the technology now being offered for sale.

