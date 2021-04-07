Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William A. Ackman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Termination of Pledge c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 1,000,000 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume (aggregate) Price (aggregate) 1. 1,000,000 NA e) Date of transaction 31 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: As previously reported by Mr. Ackman in MAR 19 filings, Mr. Ackman holds securities, including shares of the issuer, in an account subject to a pledge (the "Original Account"). On 31 March 2021, 1,000,000 shares were transferred from the Original Account to a different account not subject to any pledge (the "New Account"). Mr. Ackman owns both the Original Account and the New Account, and his total share ownership did not change as a result of the transfer of shares between the accounts.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

