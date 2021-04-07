Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Advisors Living, a full-service residential brokerage and advisory firm, announced today that it has engaged Merit McIntyre as the CEO of its growing brokerage business. Mr. McIntyre will work alongside Janice Dumont, CEO of New Development Sales & Marketing, as they collaborate and scale an unprecedented premium business to serve residential brokerage and new home development sales and marketing throughout Massachusetts and beyond. "Advisors Living is a distinct residential brand and with Merit leading residential brokerage, our footprint and unique brand is unmatched in the marketplace," said Ms. Dumont.

Key Takeaways:

Merit McIntyre - President of Coldwell Banker New England - Joins Advisors Living to Grow Residential Brokerage Business

Janice Dumont Continues to Lead New Development Sales & Marketing

A Unique Model to Include a Steadfast Commitment to Tech and Data in Order to Deliver the Best-in-Class Tools for Agents

