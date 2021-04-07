Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Completes Drone Survey of the Zeus Project Area & Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a drone survey of the Zeus Project area. The survey was conducted by Strix Imaging: Aerial Mapping and Imaging Services. Strix Imaging is a Douglas County, Nevada based aerial imaging and mapping company. Strix uses fixed-wing drones to provide high accuracy topographic maps, orthophotos, full planimetrics, volumetrics and change detection to industry. By utilizing unmanned aerial mapping technology, Strix is often able to significantly discount its aerial mapping deliverables for its customers, as compared to traditional methods of manned aerial mapping. Strix relies on larger fixed-wing systems for drone mapping because they can cover a much broader area much more efficiently than quadcopters.

"The drone survey has provided Noram Ventures with both detailed aerial photography and detailed topographic coverage of the Zeus property. The survey will allow a much more accurate top surface for the calculation of future resource estimates and for the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment. The survey results appear to be of excellent quality and have already proved useful for project planning," commented Brad Peek, CPG and Qualified Person for all 5 phases of drilling conducted on the Zeus Project by Noram.

Corporate Update

The Company would also like to update shareholders that Noram is in receipt of a claim filed by former officer and director, Mark Ireton ("Ireton") sole officer and director of Ireton Consulting Inc., both of which are parties to the claim. Ireton makes various claims for financial compensation and damages. These claims are without merit and Noram has filed a response accordingly. The Company will not accept false statements and will proceed with this litigation as aggressively and expeditiously as possible.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

