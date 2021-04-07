Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO") (LSE: SGRO, EPA: SGRO) reports that the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) announced on 6 April 2021 that the squeeze-out procedure in relation to the remaining share capital of Sofibus Patrimoine ("Sofibus") will be implemented as of 9 April 2021 and that the Sofibus shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris with effect from 9 April 2021. Dealings in Sofibus shares on Euronext Paris have been suspended as of 1 April 2021 and will not resume prior to the effective implementation of the squeeze-out and delisting procedures.

Pursuant to the squeeze-out procedure SEGRO's subsidiary, SEGRO France SA, will own all the shares of Sofibus (except 535 treasury shares).

