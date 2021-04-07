Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, is announcing the expansion of its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to make available Elliptic's AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform for Windows based Always Connected PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon compute platforms. As a result, Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is available to OEMs designing laptop and tablet devices powered by the latest Snapdragon compute platforms, which deliver leading efficiency and battery life, extreme performance, advanced AI capabilities, and built-in 5G and 4G cellular connectivity for thin, fanless designs.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform utilizes patented algorithms, proprietary machine learning (ML) tools and sensor fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors. Today's news will enable OEMS to deliver innovative user experiences like presence and touchless gesture detection to their Windows devices powered by Snapdragon compute platforms. By coupling their innovations in user experiences with cutting-edge mobile computing solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Elliptic looks forward to the growth opportunity of the Windows-based laptop and tablet market.

The strong cooperation between Elliptic Labs and Qualcomm Technologies has created purposeful impact. Elliptic's AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform has already shipped on over 150 million units. OEMs support Elliptic Labs and Qualcomm Technologies' commitment to making devices smarter, with features such as touchless gestures, presence detection, and enhanced security. OEMs also take advantage of lower costs while increasing sustainability through more efficient use of hardware sensors reliant on precious metals. Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform further enhances the productivity and entertainment experiences for consumer, education, and enterprise users enabled by Snapdragon compute platforms.

"Due to the increased market demand to make devices more intelligent and powerful, we are excited to announce our expanded collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to support Windows based systems, which will lead to more and more joint design wins with laptop and tablet OEMs," said Laila Danielsen, Elliptic Labs CEO. "Combining our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform with the advanced capabilities of Snapdragon compute platforms which are transforming the PC industry as well as how the world connects, will enable exciting and industry defining devices. Growing our relationship with Qualcomm Technologies and taking advantage of Snapdragon compute platform capabilities help make our products even more attractive to leading OEMs."

"Expanding our collaboration with Elliptic Labs further demonstrates the performance and applications of Snapdragon compute platforms. Working closely with innovative companies like Elliptic Labs expands the capabilities and features our customers can bring to end users across Snapdragon 8cx, 8c, and 7c based-systems," said Paul Hwang, Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Elliptic Labs has already shipped its Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on Xiaomi's Mi 11, the commercially and critically successful flagship smartphone based on the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Further commercial launches of devices based on Snapdragon 888 mobile platform with Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are anticipated throughout 2021. This relationship between Elliptic Labs and Qualcomm Technologies anticipates future premium experiences on Snapdragon mobile platforms.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs' technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

