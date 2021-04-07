Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.04.2021 | 08:04
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group PLC - Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

London, April 6

7 April 2021

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that it has allotted a total of 2,250,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.6 pence per share, in part settlement of fees due to current Directors in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 12 April 2021.

Following this issue, the Directors' interests in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

DirectorNumber of Ordinary
Shares allotted		Resulting Ordinary
Shares held		Resulting % of Ordinary Shares held
Richard Battersby750,00050,243,90616.25
Alex Borrelli375,00028,866,5619.34
James Butterfield750,00048,919,73915.83
James Hogg375,0001,175,0010.38

Total Voting Rights

The Company now has 309,112,891 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The figure of 309,112,891 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company also has £301,000 of 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2021 in issue ("CLNS"), convertible into a maximum of 80,803,924 Ordinary Shares if the CLNS have not been redeemed by 31 December 2021.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman		+44 (0)7836 238172
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss		+44 207 3328 5656

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

NameRichard BattersbyAlex BorrelliJames ButterfieldJames Hogg
Reason for notificationDirector of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plcDirector of BWA Group plcDirector of BWA Group plc
Initial Initial Initial Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor		BWA Group plc
BWA Group plcBWA Group plcBWA Group plc
LEI213800XG3K7PTAAG8630213800XG3K7PTAAG8630213800XG3K7PTAAG8630213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.5p eachOrdinary shares of 0.5p eachOrdinary shares of 0.5p eachOrdinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification codeISIN: GB0033877555ISIN: GB0033877555ISIN: GB0033877555ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transactionAllotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
Price(s) and
volume(s)		750,000
Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share		375,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share750,000
Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share		375,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price		N/AN/AN/AN/A
Date of the transaction6 April 20216 April 20216 April 20216 April 2021
Place of the transactionN/AN/AN/AN/A

Ends -

