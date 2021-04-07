BWA Group PLC - Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

7 April 2021

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that it has allotted a total of 2,250,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.6 pence per share, in part settlement of fees due to current Directors in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 12 April 2021.

Following this issue, the Directors' interests in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary

Shares allotted Resulting Ordinary

Shares held Resulting % of Ordinary Shares held Richard Battersby 750,000 50,243,906 16.25 Alex Borrelli 375,000 28,866,561 9.34 James Butterfield 750,000 48,919,739 15.83 James Hogg 375,000 1,175,001 0.38

Total Voting Rights

The Company now has 309,112,891 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The figure of 309,112,891 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company also has £301,000 of 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2021 in issue ("CLNS"), convertible into a maximum of 80,803,924 Ordinary Shares if the CLNS have not been redeemed by 31 December 2021.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

Name Richard Battersby Alex Borrelli James Butterfield James Hogg Reason for notification Director of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plc Initial Initial Initial Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group plc

BWA Group plc BWA Group plc BWA Group plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Price(s) and

volume(s) 750,000

Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share 375,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share 750,000

Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share 375,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A N/A N/A N/A Date of the transaction 6 April 2021 6 April 2021 6 April 2021 6 April 2021 Place of the transaction N/A N/A N/A N/A

