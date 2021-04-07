Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021

WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
07.04.2021 | 08:31
Arix Bioscience PLC: Artios announces collaboration with Novartis to create next generation DDR cancer therapies

DJ Artios announces collaboration with Novartis to create next generation DDR cancer therapies 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Artios announces collaboration with Novartis to create next generation DDR cancer therapies 
07-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Artios announces collaboration with Novartis to create next generation DDR cancer therapies 
 - Artios to receive USD20 million up-front payment in addition to near term research funding to support the 
  collaboration. 
 - Artios eligible to receive up to USD1.3 billion in discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones in 
  addition to royalty payments. 
LONDON, 07 April 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in 
and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes that its portfolio company, Artios Pharma Limited ("Artios"), a 
leading DNA Damage Response (DDR) company exploiting synthetic lethality to develop a broad pipeline of precision 
medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced a global research collaboration with Novartis to discover and 
validate next generation DDR targets to enhance Novartis' Radioligand Therapies (RLT). 
Under the three-year collaboration, Artios and Novartis will perform target discovery and validation, and Novartis will 
select up to three exclusive DDR targets, and receive worldwide rights on these targets to be utilised with its RLTs. 
Novartis will make an up-front payment of USD20 million and provide near term research funding to support the 
collaboration. Artios will be eligible to receive discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones, in 
addition to royalty payments on net sales of products commercialised by Novartis. The collaboration does not include 
Artios' lead programmes, ART0380, which is currently in clinical development, and ART4215, a first-in-class Pol Theta 
inhibitor. 
Arix is the largest shareholder in Artios, with a 12.4% ownership stake on a fully diluted basis. 
 
Naseem Amin Executive Chairman at Arix and Artios Board Director, commented: "This collaboration will exploit Artios' 
innovative discovery technology to build a pipeline of RLT combination therapies that can change the current paradigm 
in cancer treatment. Following the recent multi-billion dollar deal with Merck, the collaboration with Novartis further 
strengthens Artios' leadership in the field of DDR. We are proud to continue supporting Artios as it becomes a 
clinical-stage precision medicine company." 
 
[ENDS] 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
About Artios Pharma Limited 
Artios is a leading DNA Damage Response (DDR) company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for cancer. The 
Company is led by an experienced scientific and leadership team with proven expertise in DDR drug discovery, including 
the identification and development of the PARP inhibitor olaparib. It has a unique partnership with Cancer Research UK 
(CRUK), and collaborations with leading DNA repair researchers worldwide, such as The Institute of Cancer Research 
(ICR), London, the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI) and the Crick Institute, London. Artios is building a pipeline of 
next-generation DDR programmes to target hard to treat cancers, including Phase I/IIa clinical studies in 2021 for its 
ATR inhibitor ART0380 in treating DDR defective tumours, and the first-in-class Pol theta inhibitor ART4215 for mono 
therapy and combination treatments. In December 2020, Artios entered into a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, 
Darmstadt, Germany to identify and develop precision oncology medicines targeting nucleases. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, 
Germany has the right to opt into exclusive development and commercialization of compounds on up to eight targets and 
Artios to receive up to USUSD860 million total milestones per target. It is backed by blue chip investors including: 
AbbVie Ventures, Andera Partners, Arix Bioscience plc, IP Group plc, Life Science Partners (LSP), M Ventures, Novartis 
Venture Fund (NVF), Pfizer Ventures and SV Health Investors. Artios is based at the Babraham Research Campus in 
Cambridge, UK, with an office in New York City, USA. www.artiospharma.com 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  97386 
EQS News ID:  1181562 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
