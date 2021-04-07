Slalom invests in UK growth, plans to add nearly 100 jobs in 2021

LONDON, April 07, 2021, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced a plan to significantly expand its United Kingdom presence in 2021 and beyond.



With offices in London and Manchester, Slalom will add nearly 100 product development, experience design, data, and Salesforce jobsacross its UK locations. This increased investment is a response to client demand from companies in the UK and requests from clients in North America for increased support in the UK.

"Creating new and amazing ways to delight customers and employees has been a trend of recent years and has really taken a leap up the priority list in the past year," said Dave Williams, Slalom UK general manager. "New ways of doing business, supported by new technology solutions, are driving a wave of change for us all. We're excited to be part of it and make this investment in the UK."

To help drive this purposeful growth, Todd Sink, a managing director at Slalom for the past 15 years, is relocating to London after 10 years at Slalom's Seattle headquarters. Todd will lead Slalom's UK go-to-market teams and will be focused on growing key client relationships across finance, retail, life sciences, and energy.

"I look forward to taking everything I've learned over the last 15 years-helping over 2,000 clients at all stages of their evolution, in over 30 markets in North America-to help grow our UK business," said Sink.

Slalom UK has also hired Simon Cook as managing director of Slalom Build in the UK to drive the company's ambition of being the leading product development provider in the country. Cook, who has been leading modern digital-delivery engagements for the last decade, will focus on scaling the UK Build team. Slalom Build blends design, product engineering, analytics, and automation to create the modern technology products of tomorrow.

Slalom launched its London office in 2014 and the Manchester office in 2019. In recent years, Slalom London has been awarded the UK IT Industry Awards' Business IT Innovation of the Year, Vitality Britain's Healthiest Workplace, and Working Family's Best Small Private Sector Employer.

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 39 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For five years running and is regularly recognised by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01b477e5-1a0e-43a3-9a69-9c6f211ce40f

Media contact: Sam Thorne | sam.thorne@slalom.com