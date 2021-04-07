Kingman Minerals Ltd.: Kingman Assays Hole MH-03: Confirming Historical Data, High Grade Interval of 44.7 g/t Gold & 190 g/t Silver from 268-269 ft (82.7-83.0 m)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Kingman Minerals Ltd. ("Kingman" or the "Company") (TSXV:KGS)(FSE: 47A1) is pleased to announce that the Company MH-03 was completed at a total depth of 457 ft (139.2 m). It was drilled at an angle of -60 degrees to horizontal. It contained two incredibly significant mineralized intercepts, both of which were adjacent to and on either side of the rhyolite dike, as anticipated from historic reports.

The first intercept occurred at 267-274 ft (81.4-83.5 m) for an intercept of 7 ft (2.1 m) with an average grade of 9.06 g/t Au and 68.9 g/t Ag. This intercept had a calculated true width of 2.6 ft (0.8 m). The intercept included two high grade intervals at 268-269 ft (82.7-83.0 m) grading 44.7 g/t Au and 190 g/t Ag and 272-274 ft (82.9-83.5 m) grading 8.8 g/t Au and 108.4 g/t Ag.

The second intercept was at 318-322 ft (96.9-98.1 m) for an intercept length of 4 ft (1.2 m) that assayed 4.46 g/t Au and 8.4 g/t Ag. The interval had a calculated true width of 1.5 ft (0.46 m). Within this intercept was a higher-grade interval at 320-322 ft (97.5-98.1 m) grading 6.97 g/t Au and 11.6 g/t Ag.



Figure 1 - Diabase showing prominent hydrothermal alteration (light green-gray + oxidation) against a rhyolite intrusion in drill hole MH-03.



Figure 3 - Summary of gold and silver assay results from MH-03.

Samples were sent to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona on a rush basis and assays for gold and silver analysis were completed using Skyline's FA-1 method for gold (Fire Assay- AA (Geochem) 5-5,000 ppb, 30g, with gravimetric finish for over-limits) and FA-8 for silver (Aqua Regia/AA (Geochem)).

"MH-03 was what we anticipated and more. The assay results we are continuing to see are impressive and suggestive of a large amount of hydrothermal activity in the area; a much larger system may exist. Consequently, the Phase II drill program will be a much larger more aggressive program; testing the size and the extent of the mineralization that may be present," stated Sandy MacDougall, Chairman and Director.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Kingman's Mohave Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kingman



Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.



The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 71 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.



