Today, 7 April 2021, the .eu TLD marks its fifteenth anniversary.

15 wonderful years have passed since .eu was launched publicly. Since then, EURid, the .eu registry manager, has significantly developed .eu, offering the TLD to residents of the EU and EEA as well as EU citizens around the world. In launching the .?? (Cyrillic script) and .e? (Greek script) country code top-level domain names, and through the implementation of various solutions like DNSSEC and APEWS, EURid has created a safe, stable, credible, and multilingual European online extension.

Marc Van Wesemael, EURid's General Manager, comments: "Today we celebrate fifteen years of providing great service to great stakeholders. With 3.6 million domain names registered, we continue to consolidate our operations, simplify processes, and add value to our domain name products. We are honored to have had the opportunity to serve this important extension as the managing registry and are excited to see what the coming years will bring."

It has been important to us to celebrate all of the amazing .eu users throughout these 15 years by collecting and sharing their testimonials, as well as launching the yearly .eu Web Awards back in 2014 in celebration of the most impressive .eu websites that have helped to create the vibrant success of the European online community.

"We have worked collaboratively with our wonderful accredited registrar community, whose tireless support and promotion of .eu has helped us to build the .eu we know today. Thank you for these 15 fabulous years, we look forward to the opportunity to continue the .eu journey together!" states Giovanni Seppia, EURid's External Relations Manager.

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .??, and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

