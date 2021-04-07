Dexcom is now directly selling the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System across the Netherlands

Dexcom G6 CGM means no more fingersticks for people with diabetes

for people with diabetes Real-time glucose data sent wirelessly to a compatible smart device or Dexcom receiver

or Dexcom receiver Customisable alerts and alarms for low and high glucose levels

Share glucose levels with up to five followers for additional remote monitoring

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today it has ended its distribution collaboration with Zkope Healthcare and is now selling the Dexcom G6 CGM system directly throughout the Netherlands.

"At Dexcom, we are committed to expanding access to CGM for people with diabetes around the world. Being direct in market represents a significant step forward in allowing us to provide the best standard of care in diabetes management, bringing CGM technology to patients and healthcare providers across the Netherlands," said Erik Bjorkman, general manager and senior vice president for EMEA at Dexcom.

Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a receiver or compatible smart device, enabling people with diabetes to receive real-time glucose data without the need of scanning or to prick their finger. The system also offers customizable alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events.

The Dexcom G6 app for compatible iOS and Android devices also allows users to share their glucose information with up to five followers, enabling family, loved ones and healthcare providers to remotely monitor them for extra peace of mind.

Dexcom G6 features at a glance:

Elimination of fingersticks or scanning for calibration and diabetes treatment decisions

Continuous glucose readings sent automatically every five minutes via Bluetooth to any compatible smart device or to a Dexcom receiver

or to a Dexcom receiver Customisable alerts and alarms, including a new Urgent Low Soon alert, which can warn users up to 20 minutes in advance of an urgent hypoglycemic event

Real-time data sharing with the Dexcom G6 app, allowing users to share their glucose data with up to five followers to monitor their glucose levels remotely for extra peace of mind

to monitor their glucose levels remotely for extra peace of mind 10-day sensor allowing for longer wear than the previous generation Dexcom CGM

A slim, low profile transmitter for discreet wear

An auto-applicator designed to make sensor insertion simple with the touch of a button

A newly designed receiver with a touchscreen display (optional display device)

New sensor membrane that enables acetaminophen use without any effect on glucose readings

The Dexcom G6 CGM system is indicated in the Netherlands for people with diabetes two years of age and older, including pregnant women. To learn more about Dexcom G6, visit www.dexcom.com or contact customer support by phone at 08000 201 985.

The Dexcom G6 received its CE Marking in June 2018, confirming that the G6 system meets the Essential Requirements of the Medical Device Directive MDD 93/42/EEC as amended by 2007/47/EC. The new system is the first CGM system to receive the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) integrated (iCGM) classification. With this new classification, the Dexcom G6 CGM system is indicated for use as both a stand-alone CGM and for integration into automated insulin dosing (AID) systems.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

Separate Follow app required.

G6 readings can be used to make diabetes treatment decisions when taking up to a maximum acetaminophen dose of 1,000mg every 6 hours. Taking a higher dose may affect the G6 readings.

