Mittwoch, 07.04.2021
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
07.04.2021 | 09:22
Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report Q1 2021

Strong sales growth during Q1; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 37%.

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 56% to SEK 120.6 (77.4) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 86% and amounted to SEK 5.2 (2.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 57% to SEK 125.8 (80.2) million compared with the previous year.

The Zinzino based revenue in January - March increased 38% MSEK 315.1 (228.7) million compared with previous year. Total group revenue increased 37% to SEK 332,4 (242,1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

21-mar

20-mar

Change

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change

The Nordics

35.4

33.8

5%

93.1

96.3

-3%

Central Europe

19.0

12.0

58%

53.9

35.0

54%

East Europe

31.3

17.0

84%

80.9

56.1

44%

South & West Europe

13.6

4.2

224%

33.4

12.2

174%

The Baltics

7.3

6.0

22%

18.7

16.8

11%

North America

4.7

3.2

47%

14.5

8.5

71%

Asia-Pacific

9.3

1.2

675%

20.6

3.8

442%

Zinzino

120.6

77.4

56%

315.1

228.7

38%

Faun Pharma

5.2

2.8

86%

17.3

13.4

29%

Zinzino Group

125.8

80.2

57%

332.4

242.1

37%

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information: Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 09:00 the 7th of April 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2021,c3320709

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3320709/1398005.pdf

Pressrelease Salesreport March

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2897012

CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

