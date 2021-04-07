Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 Ticker-Symbol: LFP 
Frankfurt
07.04.21
09:15 Uhr
18,500 Euro
+0,200
+1,09 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,90019,60010:32
Dow Jones News
07.04.2021 | 09:28
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
07-Apr-2021 / 07:55 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins PLC 
(the 'Company') 
 
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial 
Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 
 
Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence 
each ('Shares') in the Company on 1 April 2021 at a share price of GBP15.4898 in accordance with the Company's 
non-executive director fee structure. 
 
           Number of Total Holding of 
PDMR         Shares  shares following 
           acquired acquisition 
Stuart Chambers 
           227    11,289 
 
Marianne Culver 
           39    760 
 
Blair Illingworth  56    969 
Coline McConville 
           60    4,420 
 
Peter Redfern 
           51    11,162 
 
Christopher Rogers  44    9,272 
John Rogers 
           55    3,584

The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

07920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                   1. Stuart Chambers 
                   2. Marianne Culver 
                   3. Blair Illingworth 
a)       Name         4. Coline McConville 
                   5. Peter Redfern 
                   6. Christopher Rogers 
                   7. John Rogers 
2        Reason for the notification 
a)       Position/Status   Non-Executive Director 
b)       Initial notification Initial Notification in each case 
        /Amendment 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name          Travis Perkins plc 
b)       LEI          2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4        each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
        Description of the    Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
        financial 
 
a)       instrument, 
 
        type of instrument 
                     ISIN: GB0007739609 
        Identification code 
        Nature of the      Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, 
b)       transaction       by which the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital 
                     of the Company on a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee 
 
                     Price(s)             Volume(s) 
                                      1. 227 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s)                  2. 39 
                                      3. 56 
                     GBP15.4898             4. 60 
                                      5. 51 
                                      6. 44 
                                      7. 55 
 
        Aggregated information 
                     Aggregate          Aggregate Aggregate 
 
                     Price            Volume  Total 
 
d)                                  1. 227  1. GBP3,516.18 
        -Aggregated volume                  2. 39  2. GBP604.10 
                                   3. 56  3. GBP867.43 
                     GBP15.4898          4. 60  4. GBP929.39 
                                   5. 51  5. GBP789.98 
        -Price                        6. 44  6. GBP681.55 
                                   7. 55  7. GBP851.94 
e)       Date of the transaction 7 April 2021 
f)       Place of the transaction XLON 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007739609 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  97388 
EQS News ID:  1181600 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 02:56 ET (06:56 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.