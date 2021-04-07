The new solar tracker from PVH was specifically designed to be compatible with large-format modules and was developed in static and aeroelastic wind tunnels.From pv magazine Spain Spanish solar tracker manufacturer PVH has launched a new tracking system specifically designed to be compatible with large-format modules. "The Monoline + tracker can be easily installed on any type of terrain," the company told pv magazine. "It is also suitable for bifacial modules and is compatible with a wide variety of modules from various manufacturers." PVH also explained that the tracker was developed in static ...

