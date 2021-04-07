NTT DATA UK, a world leader in consulting and IT services, today announced that it is now a Gold Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Programme, a global digital marketing ecosystem for Adobe partners. The new status follows four years of close collaboration between Adobe and NTT DATA UK, working together to deliver innovative and repeatable solutions to solve customer problems. The new Gold Partner status for NTT DATA UK recognises its commitment to generating revenue and building skills and capabilities alongside Adobe all of which have been validated by customer feedback.

The Adobe Solution Partner Programme is designed for companies that put Adobe technologies to work through implementations, creative services, technological innovations, solution development, system integration, and strategic thought leadership. The levels of partnership within the programme range from Community to Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum; organisations are assigned to a level based on their capabilities under each criterion.

Gold Partners are regional companies that have earned the highest designation in particular Adobe geographic areas. Gold Partners develop specialised Adobe practices in multiple Adobe Experience Cloud applications.

Globally, NTT DATA aims to deepen relationships with its strategic alliance partners such as Adobe, Microsoft, and SAP to open up new opportunities across industries and verticals for the business. Adobe is central here a market leader in digital experience and real-time customer experience solutions. NTT DATA will leverage the relationship to continue to co-sell into new markets with Adobe and combine multiple technologies to deliver customer experience solutions with excellence. In particular, it sees significant opportunities to scope out the possibilities of Adobe applications on Azure, combing NTT DATA's existing expertise in the Microsoft space to create data-driven and cloud-enabled end-to-end offering for customers.

Mike Jones, Head of Partners Alliances at NTT DATA UK, said: "NTT DATA prides itself in forming long-lasting, valuable partnerships with businesses and other software providers, so to become an Adobe Gold Partner is testament to the great work we do with Adobe."

"Our customer experience products and services help our clients create powerful customer connections. NTT DATA's partnership with Adobe is central to this, enabling us to deliver omnichannel, real-time customer experiences which drive change for their business. Looking ahead, we plan to deepen our partnership and work more closely with Adobe, leveraging the wider NTT DATA community and working with our other regional operating companies to become a globally recognised Platinum Partner."

Davide Pellegrini, Partner Sales Manager at Adobe, said "NTT DATA is a valuable partner and this achievement is an important step in recognising the strength of NTT DATA's offering with Adobe. We plan to integrate further with NTT DATA to offer repeatable solutions and support its quest to become a global partner. Together we are stronger, offering a powerful solution to deliver the best service for clients and transform the customer experience."

