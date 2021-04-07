Risk Management: Risk Management 7/21: Changes to eligible collateral

This is to inform you about amendments to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List, effective today. Some of these changes were previously communicated in Exchange and Clearing Information 5/21. The following updates have been made: -- Norwegian covered bonds and equities have been added as eligible collateral -- Norwegian covered bonds will have a concentration limit of 75% with a maximum absolute amount of 100 MNOK -- Norwegian equities will have a concentration limit of 10% -- Added requirement on minimum market cap of SEK10BN and minimum free float of 5BN for equities -- Added a minimum credit score requirement of 3 for equities and 2 for covered bonds -- Changed maximum bond maturity from 40 years to 20 years -- ETFs are no longer eligible -- Increased minimum outstanding amount threshold for covered bonds from SEK100MM to EUR50MM -- Changed minimum outstanding amount threshold for government, world bank, and municipal bonds from SEK100MM to EUR10MM For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.