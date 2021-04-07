Anzeige
07.04.2021 | 09:53
Risk Management: Risk Management 7/21: Changes to eligible collateral

This is to inform you about amendments to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List, effective today. Some of these
changes were previously communicated in Exchange and Clearing Information 5/21. 

The following updates have been made:

 -- Norwegian covered bonds and equities have been added as eligible collateral
 -- Norwegian covered bonds will have a concentration limit of 75% with a
   maximum absolute amount of 100 MNOK
 -- Norwegian equities will have a concentration limit of 10%
 -- Added requirement on minimum market cap of SEK10BN and minimum free float
   of 5BN for equities
 -- Added a minimum credit score requirement of 3 for equities and 2 for
   covered bonds
 -- Changed maximum bond maturity from 40 years to 20 years
 -- ETFs are no longer eligible
 -- Increased minimum outstanding amount threshold for covered bonds from
   SEK100MM to EUR50MM
 -- Changed minimum outstanding amount threshold for government, world bank,
   and municipal bonds from SEK100MM to EUR10MM



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing
Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
