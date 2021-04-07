Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
WKN: ETF127 ISIN: LU0635178014 Ticker-Symbol: E127 
Tradegate
07.04.21
10:40 Uhr
49,751 Euro
-0,469
-0,93 %
Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) 
Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.446 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16240806 
CODE: LCAS LN 
ISIN: LU1781541849 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1781541849 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCAS LN 
Sequence No.:  97462 
EQS News ID:  1181681 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
