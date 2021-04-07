DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.1506 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1797454 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 97423 EQS News ID: 1181642 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

