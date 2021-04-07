PIXIUM VISION

Pixium announced on 3 April that it had been notified by Second Sight of its unilateral decision to terminate the January 2021 memorandum of understanding (MOU) relating to the proposed business combination of both entities. Although Pixium is seeking legal avenues to gain compensation from Second Sight in excess of the €1m termination fee that had already been offered, we are not entirely disappointed the business combination plan fell through, because Pixium's shareholders will now benefit from the full future economics of the Prima system. Pixium remains focused and committed to advancing Prima, which is continuing in a pivotal EU study (PRIMAvera), and the company is examining short- and longer-term financing options, including methods to access US markets.

