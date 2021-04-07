Pharnext announced on 31 March 2021 that it has enrolled its first patient in the pivotal Phase III study of PTX3003 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (CMT) type Ia (the PREMIER study). The study has a target enrolment of 350 and will observe patients over 15 months. We are pleased to see that the study has started, and we expect this to be the major operational focus for the company in 2021 and beyond.

