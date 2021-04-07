Citi has incorporated ESG (environmental, social and governance) scores into its securities services data platform, Citi VelocitySM Clarity, allowing clients to analyze the sustainability exposure of their holdings at the portfolio and security level.

Citi recently announced a major upgrade to its data services platform, Citi Velocity Clarity, including enhancements to the universe of available data, bespoke reporting capabilities and API functionality.

"The ability to understand ESG exposure has become imperative across the entire industry as investors, advisors and regulators are increasingly asking for transparency from asset managers and asset owners," said Fiona Horsewill, Global Head of Data for Citi Securities Services. "With this latest addition to Citi Velocity Clarity, we offer our clients the ability to understand their ESG exposures inherent within their portfolios and report on their investments from a sustainability perspective."

Citi has developed new visualization tools to analyze multiple sustainability measures provided on a daily basis by Arabesque S-Ray, a global data provider that uses an algorithmic methodology to measure ESG performance, Citi also recently announced the launch of Citi ESG World Indices, comprised of best-in-class ESG performers across global markets, based on Arabesque's ratings. Citi plans to work with clients to continue to develop the scope and functionality available through Citi Velocity Clarity, including incorporating additional ESG data from other providers.

"ESG considerations now permeate every part of the capital markets, and Citi is committed to being a leader on this front," said Elree Winnett Seelig, Global Head of ESG for Markets and Securities Services at Citi. "When we look at all the ways we can facilitate the transparency of ESG factors in the market, providing access to data is a critical foundation."

With over $24.9 trillion1 of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi Securities Services provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of custody and fund services that can be tailored to meet clients' needs.

1 As of Q4 2020

