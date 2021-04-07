Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021
WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
Frankfurt
07.04.21
10:42 Uhr
1,650 Euro
+0,115
+7,49 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5901,65510:59
Dow Jones News
07.04.2021 | 10:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Launches Eurobond tender offer

DJ Launches Eurobond tender offer 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Launches Eurobond tender offer 
07-Apr-2021 / 08:31 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Launches Eurobond tender offer 
This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to 
sell any securities. This announcement is not for distribution or publication in or into the United States of America 
or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. The Offer is being made only to holders of the Notes 
who are non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, 
as amended. 
 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or the "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announces today 
that its wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. (the "Offeror") has today launched an offer for up to USD7 
5.0 million of its USD250,000,000 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021. 
 
The Offer 
The Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Memorandum, which is 
available at https://www.globalportsholding.com/gli-eurobond-financing-register.php. The maximum purchase price that 
will be accepted by the Offeror for the Notes, will be determined through a reverse Unmodified Dutch Auction process. 
The details for which are laid out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Offer commences on 7 April 2021 and will expire 
at 4.00pm on 13 April 2021, unless extended. 
 
Rationale for the Offer 
The purpose of the Offer is to enable the Offeror to acquire and cancel its outstanding Notes, thereby reducing the 
outstanding principal amount thereof and related interest expense, which is consistent with the Offeror's ongoing 
liability management objectives and its strategy to proactively address the upcoming maturity of the Notes. 
 
The Group is currently in the advanced stages of securing additional liquidity which, if received, the Group intends to 
use to redeem outstanding Notes; however, there can be no assurance that such financing will be obtained prior to the 
maturity of the Notes or at all. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For media enquiries: 
Investor Relations                   Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary 
Martin Brown                      Alison Chilcott 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com         Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 97567 
EQS News ID:  1181591 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 03:32 ET (07:32 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
