GlobeNewswire
07.04.2021 | 11:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Changes to fee list for Administration Fees

Nasdaq Clearing would like to inform you of the following changes to the fee
list for Administration Fees. 

From April 20th, 2021 as a part of Risk Management Enhancement Program new Late
Coverage of Intraday Margin Call fee will be introduced, existing fees will be
updated and will follow the new fee model. 

New fee model is applicable to:

 -- Delay fee in connection with Cash Optimization

(previously called 'Delay fee in connection with payment')

 -- Fee for insufficient Collateral and/or erroneous instructions in connection
   with Default Fund/or Loss Sharing Pool

(previously called 'Fee for insufficient deposits and fee for erroneous
   instructions in connection with Default Fund and/or Loss Sharing Pool
   contribution transfer')

 -- Late Coverage of Intraday Margin Call




Fee model being replaced:

       DKK/NOK/SEK EUR GBP USD
----------------------------------------
F= Fixed fee   4 000   400 320 450
----------------------------------------



New fee model:

Late Fee = F + S/100 000*D   DKK/NOK/SEK     EUR     GBP    USD  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
F = Fixed fee           4 000      400     320    450  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
S = Settlement amount    Settlement amount divided by one hundred thousand  
               and rounded up to nearest integer.         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
D = Number of days delayed First day delayed is = 1, any overnight deficit adds
               additional day.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Example

If Cash Settlement transaction (direct debit instruction during Cash
Optimization) of EUR 1 million is not covered on time it would result in the
following fee: 
Late Fee = 400 + 1 000 000/100 000*1 = EUR 410



Fee list

The complete current fee list with additional information can be found on
Nasdaq Clearing's website at
https://www.nasdaq.com/docs/2021/01/04/210104-App_03_FIN-Fee-List.pdf. 

Updated fee list will be placed on Nasdaq website no later than 2021-04-20:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules 



For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing:

Telephone +46 8 405 68 80 or clearing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
