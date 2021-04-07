NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Changes to fee list for Administration Fees

Nasdaq Clearing would like to inform you of the following changes to the fee list for Administration Fees. From April 20th, 2021 as a part of Risk Management Enhancement Program new Late Coverage of Intraday Margin Call fee will be introduced, existing fees will be updated and will follow the new fee model. New fee model is applicable to: -- Delay fee in connection with Cash Optimization (previously called 'Delay fee in connection with payment') -- Fee for insufficient Collateral and/or erroneous instructions in connection with Default Fund/or Loss Sharing Pool (previously called 'Fee for insufficient deposits and fee for erroneous instructions in connection with Default Fund and/or Loss Sharing Pool contribution transfer') -- Late Coverage of Intraday Margin Call Fee model being replaced: DKK/NOK/SEK EUR GBP USD ---------------------------------------- F= Fixed fee 4 000 400 320 450 ---------------------------------------- New fee model: Late Fee = F + S/100 000*D DKK/NOK/SEK EUR GBP USD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- F = Fixed fee 4 000 400 320 450 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- S = Settlement amount Settlement amount divided by one hundred thousand and rounded up to nearest integer. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- D = Number of days delayed First day delayed is = 1, any overnight deficit adds additional day. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Example If Cash Settlement transaction (direct debit instruction during Cash Optimization) of EUR 1 million is not covered on time it would result in the following fee: Late Fee = 400 + 1 000 000/100 000*1 = EUR 410 Fee list The complete current fee list with additional information can be found on Nasdaq Clearing's website at https://www.nasdaq.com/docs/2021/01/04/210104-App_03_FIN-Fee-List.pdf. Updated fee list will be placed on Nasdaq website no later than 2021-04-20: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing: Telephone +46 8 405 68 80 or clearing@nasdaq.com