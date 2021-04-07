Digger Specialties, Inc. Adds Additional Powder Coating Facility

BREMEN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / DSI Inc., the leading manufacturer of aluminum railing in North America, is announcing the addition of a new powder coating facility located adjacent to its Bremen, IN production plant. The new 10,000 square foot facility will provide significant capacity to support the growing demand for DSI Aluminum products, including Westbury® Aluminum Railing. The new facility with added staffing is targeted to be fully operational by April 15th, 2021.

In addition to DSI's original manufacturing plant in Bremen, the company also added an additional production and powder coating facility in Carthage, MO, in 2019. With the new powder coating line, DSI now has four powder coating lines dedicated to the production of its Westbury® Aluminum Railing, Aluminum DSI Columns®, and Courtyard® and Regis® Aluminum Fencing.

Westbury® Aluminum Railing is available in an array of distinctive designs and colors that transform the outdoor living experience and compliment a variety of composite, wood, and PVC deck and porch boards. All DSI Aluminum products incorporate a proprietary 10 step powder coating process which provides a long-lasting colorfast finish. DSI Aluminum products are covered by a Lifetime Limited Warranty and offer durability and low maintenance for a carefree outdoor lifestyle.

Lawrence G. Boyts, DSI's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, stated that "We are excited by the growth of DSI's aluminum products and now have additional production capacity to fulfill the needs of our valued customers." Information about Westbury® Aluminum Railing, DSI Columns®, and DSI's Courtyard® and Regis® Aluminum Fencing can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com or calling their corporate offices at 800-446-7659.

DSI is the industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, aluminum, composite, and fiberglass architectural columns, gates, and outdoor lighting.

